Girl dies after being caned during 'exorcism' in Sri Lanka

Police say the exorcist first put oil on the girl and then began to hit her with a cane.

Police in Sri Lanka say they have arrested two people in connection with the death of a 9-year-old girl who was repeatedly beaten during a ritual they believed would drive away an evil spirit.

The two suspects — the exorcist and the girl’s mother — appeared in court Monday to hear charges over the girl’s death, which occurred over the weekend.

Police say the mother believed her daughter had been possessed by a demon and took her to the home of the exorcist so a ritual could be performed.

Police say the exorcist first put oil on the girl and then began to hit her with a cane.