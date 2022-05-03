What a catch! Boat crew reels in 832-pound Bluefin tuna in Florida

All hands were on deck for this big fish caught in Destin, Florida.

DESTIN, Fla. — It took all hands on deck to capture this massive fish last month off the coast of Destin, Florida.

April Sarver said her son, Devin Sarver, was a deckhand along with his friend Jett Tolbert, aboard Captain Jake Matney's 50-foot NoName when they reeled in a Bluefin tuna, weighing 832 pounds, on Saturday, April 16.

One could imagine that it took the whole team the ensure the catch. It was a four-and-a-half-hour fight to completely reel the fish in.