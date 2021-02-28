4 brothers rescue 81-year-old man from icy Michigan pond

Paul Motylinski and his brothers Patrick, Benjamin, and Philip are being called heroes after helping get the man out of the icy water on Sunday.

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. — Four brothers are being called heroes on Sunday after rescuing an 81-year-old man who had fallen through the ice on a Monroe County pond.

The Monroe County Sheriff says the quick actions of Paul Motylinski and his brothers Patrick, Benjamin, and Philip could have potentially saved the man’s life.

Motylinski was driving on N. Custer Rd. near Baldwin, just after 2 p.m. when he noticed a man struggling in the water with only his head and upper shoulders above the surface.

After calling 9-1-1 Motylinski called his brothers, who were at their mother’s home nearby.

After retrieving a small boat, two of the men were able to get to the victim and pull him from the water. The other men then pulled the boat back to shore using a rope that was attached to the boat.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he is in stable condition and is expected to make a full recovery.

Paul and Benjamin Motylinsi are members of the Dundee Township Fire Department.