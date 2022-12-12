Soldier dies in shooting at Georgia Army base

The incident happened early Monday at Fort Stewart.

FORT STEWART, Ga. — UPDATE 2: Fort Stewart now says the victim in the shooting has died. The individual was a soldier, according to the base, but they have not provided the soldier's identity.

The base said the suspect has been transferred to U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division's custody.

"The investigation is ongoing and no additional information is being released at this time," a statement said.

(1 of 4): SECOND UPDATE: The victim in this morning’s shooting on Fort Stewart died in the incident. The Soldier’s identity will be released following completion of the next-of-kin notification process. pic.twitter.com/hqhdNqjyFq — Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield (@USAGStewartHAAF) December 12, 2022

UPDATE: Fort Stewart's Facebook page has provided an update, saying one person was shot in the incident.

Their condition was not being released at this time, and no other information was available about either the victim or the shooter.

Fort Stewart issued this statement:

A suspect is in custody following an incident on Fort Stewart this morning. There is no active threat to the community.

Law enforcement was dispatched for a possible shooting at in the Second Armored Brigade Combat Team complex at 9:57 a.m. and arrived on scene at 10:04.

Emergency medical personnel were dispatched to treat one shooting victim. The condition of the victim is not being released at this time.

The Second Brigade complex was briefly locked down during the incident.

Winn Army Community Hospital will make Behavioral Health Counseling available in response to today’s incident. Appointment can be made through the Soldiers’ assigned unit or calling the main appointment line at 435-6633.

An incident was reported on Monday at Georgia's Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield that was "described as a shooting."

It was initially unclear how many injuries, if any, were involved in the shooting incident.

Fort Stewart's Facebook page reported a suspect was in custody and that Emergency Services were on scene at a building in the Second Armored Brigade Combat Team complex.

The base said in a statement:

An incident is occurring on Fort Stewart. Emergency Services are on location at a building in the Second Armored Brigade Combat Team complex responding to what has been described as a shooting. Law enforcement has a suspect in custody. Additional details are unavailable and not being released at this time.

Fort Stewart in in south Georgia, a little under an hour southwest of Savannah.

An incident is occurring on Fort Stewart. Emergency Services are on location at a building in the Second Armored Brigade... Posted by Fort Stewart Hunter Army Airfield on Monday, December 12, 2022

