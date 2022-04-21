Sheriff: Florida hotline counselor sent obscene pics to teen caller

He is accused of transmission of harmful material to a minor and unlawful use of a two-way communications device.

Example video title will go here for this video

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A former employee of the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay is facing several charges after law enforcement says he sent "obscene" content to a minor he met through the 211 hotline.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, at around 9:30 a.m. on March 28, a teenage girl called 211 during a crisis. She provided the hotline her contact information and was told someone would call her back. Eventually, she spoke with someone who identified themselves with the Crisis Center. Following a call that lasted more than an hour, the teenager received another call from a restricted number. The girl would tell authorities she recognized the voice as the employee she had just spoken with.

The man, who law enforcement says identified himself as "William", would continue calling the teenager claiming to check on her. "William" then asked for the girl's Instagram username and followed her. The sheriff's office says the man would keep contacting the teenager on Instagram, sending her "explicit" photographs and videos and requesting the same from her.

The following day the teenager would report the incident to a school resource officer. Investigators say they discovered that Christopher Augusto Laracuente Cotto, 32, was the person behind the messages.

According to the sheriff's office, Cotto had been working for the Crisis Center for two months prior to the incident. Authorities add that Cotto also served as a volunteer worship leader at Iglesia Adoracion Y Palabra Jesuscristo Es El Senor in Wesley Chapel.

Cotto would confess his actions to law enforcement, deputies say.

In a statement, the Crisis Center said, in part, that Cotto had passed both his local law enforcement and level 2 background check before being hired. As soon as the center was able to confirm the "inappropriate telephonic contact," they say Cotto was immediately fired.

“We are deeply saddened by the actions of this former employee but thankful the victim had a resource available in the community that protected them. We are so sorry that a vulnerable person was hurt because it goes directly against what we work for every day,” said Clara Reynolds, President & CEO of the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay, in a news release.

Cotto faces charges of transmission of harmful material to a minor and unlawful use of a two-way communications device.