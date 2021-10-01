Historic increase in food stamp benefits starts in October

Benefits will jump an average of 27% above pre-pandemic levels despite the expiration of a special pandemic boost.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Food stamp recipients will see their monthly payments go up in October thanks to a major update to the program.

The increase is the largest in the program’s history.

The update comes as part of the United States Department of Agriculture review of the food stamp program as required under the 2018 Farm Bill.