Florida mom wins $2 million in lottery one day after daughter has last cancer treatment

Geraldine Gimblet, of Lakeland, Florida, claimed her $2 million prize on Friday at the Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee, the Florida Lottery said in a news release.

Gimblet purchased the winning ticket at a gas station.

"At first the gas station clerk thought there were no tickets left, but I asked him to double check because I like the crossword

games the best," the Gimblet said. "He found the last one!"

Gimblet's stroke of luck came the day after a major milestone for her daughter, who was battling breast cancer.

"The day before my mom bought this ticket, I rang the bell and walked out of the hospital after completing my last treatment for breast cancer," her daughter told the lottery.

"My mom had taken out her life savings to take care of me when I was sick," her daughter added. "I'm just so happy for her!"

Gimblet opted to receive her winnings in a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,645,000.00, the lottery said.