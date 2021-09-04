Florida man sentenced in crash that killed Ohio mom, child

Prosecutors presented evidence that the Mustang topped 100 mph moments before the crash, rapidly decelerating to 30 and 40 mph at the time of impact.

A Florida judge sentenced a 21-year-old man to 24 years in prison for killing an Ohio mother and her young daughter in a 2018 traffic crash.

Hillsborough Circuit Judge Christopher Nash heard hours of testimony on Thursday before announcing his decision to send Cameron Herrin to prison.

Herrin’s family members began to weep as sheriff’s deputies placed him in handcuffs after the hearing.

Herrin hit Jessica Reisinger-Raubenold and her 1-year-old daughter Lillia with the Mustang he’d received for his high school graduation two days earlier. They were visiting Tampa from Jeromesville, Ohio.

He was heading to a gym on the morning of May 23, 2018. Witnesses later told investigators that Herrin and his friend John Barrineau, who was driving a Nissan, appeared to be racing on Tampa’s Bayshore Boulevard. Police said Reisinger-Raubenolt, 24, was pushing her daughter in a stroller when Herrin’s car hit them.

Barrineau also pleaded guilty and is serving a six-year prison sentence.

