Sumter Police say the incident took place at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday on Whitetail Circle.

Example video title will go here for this video

SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter police say a man killed three children--including two of his own--and another man inside a home in the city Tuesday night.

Sumter Police Chief Russell Roark gave an update into the investigation Wednesday afternoon on the incident. Five people are confirmed dead: 43-year-old Charles Slacks Jr., 5-year-old Aiken Holiday Slacks, 11-year-old Eva Holiday, 6-year-old Aason Holiday Slacks, and a man who police are not identifying at this time pending notification of next of kin.

Roark said Slacks is believed to have killed the other four and then turned the gun on himself.

According to Roark the incident took place around 10 p.m. Tuesday at a home on Whitetail Circle. Slacks Jr., who was the ex-husband of a woman living at the home, entered the home using a key.

Officers say he then went to the back of the home where his ex-wife and the adult male victim were talking. Roark said Slacks then opened fire, killing the male victim.

Roark said Slacks Jr. then went inside the home and began to go upstairs where the children were sleeping. His wife followed, but Roark said he then turned the gun on her. Her phone was upstairs charging, so she ran back outside to try and get the cell phone of the man who'd been killed.

At that point, she heard multiple shots be fired. She ran back inside and up the stairs where she saw her ex-husband then take his own life with his gun.

She then went outside and found a neighbor to call 9-1-1 for help.

"When you have a situation where little children were sleeping in the comfort of their own bed and at no fault of their own had their life taken particularly by a father and a stepfather, that's difficult for us to rationalize," Roark said.

Roark said at this time there is not a motive. It's believed Slacks Jr. may have shared custody of the children with his wife. Aiden and Aason were the couple's children.

The adult male victim is stationed at the Army base at Shaw Air Force base, and all involved are involved in the military.

The Sumter School District released a statement saying the children were all students at area schools. According to the district, two siblings attended Millwood Elementary School, and another sibling attended Alice Drive Middle School.