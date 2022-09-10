'Finger Lickin' Good': KFC and Ruffles combine forces to create new chip

The chicken-flavored potato chips are available in Canada across all major retailers, for a limited time.

CANADA — KFC has let the Ruffles brand in on its secret recipe to give Canadians the ultimate snacking experience.

Ruffles KFC Original Recipe Chicken flavored potato chips are now available in Canada across all major retailers, for a limited time.

"KFC's secret recipe is one of the best kept secrets out there, but we couldn't turn down the opportunity to make the ultimate Finger Lickin' Good chip with such a powerhouse brand," Katherine Bond-Debicki, CMO for KFC Canada, said. "We love seeing what's happening with like-minded brands uniting, and we're thrilled to join forces with Ruffles to bring the unimaginable to consumers who know and love our products."

These chips combine Colonel Sander's beloved 11 herbs and spices with the iconic ridges of Ruffles.

"Ruffles and KFC have a lot in common - we both have a legacy of innovative products that pack a big, satisfying crunch and mouth-watering taste!," Lisa Allie, senior marketing director for PepsiCo, said. "Ruffles KFC Original Recipe Chicken chips give Canadians a unique & adventurous flavor and crunch experience."

Printed on the bag of the chips is an offer for 20% off on customers next KFC order over $10 online, or via the KFC app.

Go out and grab the new Ruffles KFC Original Recipe Chicken chips from major retailers across Canada.

Once they're gone, they're gone.

MORE STORIES LIKE THIS ONE:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.