LOVELAND, Colo. — A Loveland attorney has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit on behalf of a 73-year-old woman with dementia who was injured after she was forced to the ground by a Loveland Police officer.

Her crime? The lawsuit suggests she attempted to leave a Walmart with less than $14 worth of items she forgot to purchase.

The lawsuit says Karen Garner suffered a dislocated shoulder, a broken humerus and a sprained wrist during the arrest.

The arrest, captured on an officer’s body camera, repeatedly shows Garner saying, “I’m going home” to the arresting officer.

She was two blocks away from her home.

Garner, according to the lawsuit, spent two hours inside a Loveland Police jail cell and an additional three hours inside a cell at the Larimer County Jail.

Attorney Sarah Schielke, who is representing Garner, said the arresting officers told the Larimer County jail staff that Garner was uninjured despite obvious signs that she had painful injuries.

Garner, according to Schielke, is 5 feet tall and weighs 80 pounds.

The lawsuit says Garner left the Walmart with a Pepsi, a candy bar, a t-shirt and some Shout Wipe refills.

“Walmart employees stopped her and escorted her back inside, where they took the items back. Ms. Garner attempted to hand them her credit card to pay but they refused,” the lawsuit reads.

“Ms. Garner, unable to communicate with them or fully grasp what was going on, then walked out of the store and began walking the short distance back to her home,” it says.

The arrest happened not long after.

9NEWS reached out to Loveland Police for comment but has not yet heard back.

