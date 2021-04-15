Man pleads guilty to killing toddler, hiding body in plastic tub

A Fayetteville man has pled guilty to killing an 18-month-old and concealing the child's body in a plastic tub for over two weeks.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Editor's Note: This story could be disturbing for some readers.

Hobbs reportedly choked and shook the child because the boy wouldn't calm down, arrest reports stated. Hobbs said the boy hit and scratched him, and then he blacked out. When Hobbs came to, the boy was dead and didn't respond to CPR.

Hobbs told investigators he was high on marijuana and "freaked out," putting the child in a plastic tub and hiding him in a closet.