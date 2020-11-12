Father who died 6 years ago left $10 for son to buy his first beer when he turned 21

The dad left the money to his daughter with the instructions to buy the first drink.

A man in Massachusetts got a special surprise when he went to celebrate his 21st birthday by getting himself a beer.

Six years ago, when Matt Goodman was 15-years-old, his father John passed away from cancer.

"He was just the life of the party. All around great guy. He did whatever he could to make me happy," Matt said.

Not wanting to miss out on a party, John gave his daughter Casey a $10 bill before he passed. He told her to use the money on Matt’s 21st birthday to buy him his first legal drink.

almost 6 years ago before my dad passed he gave my sister this 10$ bill to give to me on my 21st birthday so he could buy me my first beer, cheers pops havin this one for you! pic.twitter.com/oaIulpEJTc — Matt Goodman (@mattg12699) December 6, 2020

Casey kept the secret and gave the money to Matt the night before his birthday.

"It's just something so typical that my dad would have done,” Casey said. “To buy him first beer. Him and my dad were so close and he's had such a hard time anytime that a monumental moment comes up in his life that my dad's not there."

Matt said they went out to breakfast the morning of his birthday and ordered that first beer. He said it was actually like his father was there buying it for him.

"It was so nice that my dad, even six years ago before he passed, had the foresight to think about a time like this knowing he wasn't going to be there for my graduation or some of the bigger things in my life so he thought about something he could be there for, even if it wasn't physically,” Matt said.

Matt shared the moment on social media and the post went viral.

"Even if he didn't get this huge response it's something that he something that he would remember for the rest of his life and it's just been incredible. I have no words,” Casey said.

Matt’s choice of beer was a Bud Light, his dad’s favorite. When Budweiser found out about the story, they sent him hundreds of beers.

Thanks @budweiserusa i think i got my next few beers taken care of!!! pic.twitter.com/w0Txl413sZ — Matt Goodman (@mattg12699) December 8, 2020

"I couldn't believe how many people were reaching out and heartfelt messages. And like saying ‘cheers to my dad’ and saying they were raising a glass to him tonight, it was just kind of awesome to see all the response people gave,” Matt said.