Family Video locations will all close nationwide because of the COVID-19 pandemic

The popular chain which started out as a video rental company decades ago, and outlived other major chains, is now closing.

The owner of Family Video, a popular chain which started out as a video rental company 42 years ago and expanded to sell pizza and CBD supplements, announced that it will be closing all locations of the store across the country.

The company said that the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic dramatically reduced foot traffic in stores and affected the amount of movies which were released, which ultimately pushed the store "to the end of an era."

Keith Hoogland of Highland Ventures LTD, and President of Family Video, said Tuesday that he is "extremely thankful" to the employees and customers who have been part of the company's history.

According to Highland Ventures LTD., Family Video at one point had grown to 800 locations across the U.S. The company managed to survive years longer than what the company calls "the big 3" -- the other big video rental players in the space -- Blockbuster, Movie Gallery and Hollywood Video. Although, there is still one Blockbuster Video in the world, located in Bend, Oregon.

Family Video had up to 10,000 employees working for the company, but it's unclear how many employees the company was able to retain on payroll by the start of 2021, before the company decided to close all locations.

As digital streaming and the pandemic has all but wiped out the video rental and movie theater industry globally, Family Video was able to hang on, in part, by offering alternative products in stores such as CBD supplements. The company operated hundreds of stores across the Midwest, the South and the East Coast.

Here is a list of all of the remaining stores set to close: