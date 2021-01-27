Babysitter's boyfriend also charged with murder of 2-year-old Georgia girl

Kirstie Flood was previously charged with two counts of felony murder and one count each of malice murder, aggravated battery and cruelty to children for her role.

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — More than a month after a Sandy Springs babysitter was charged with murder following the death of a 2-year-old in her care, police have arrested her boyfriend.

Following an investigation, Sandy Springs Police charged 28-year-old Jeffrey Scott Meyers with cruelty to children and second-degree murder.

On Dec. 9, police launched an investigation after a medical call was made in reference to an unresponsive child inside at an apartment on Monterey Parkway. The toddler had been "entrusted into the care" of 29-year-old Kirstie Flood, police said.

The 2-year-old, identified by family friends as Fallon Fridley, was rushed to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta where she was pronounced dead.

"An autopsy performed on the child revealed she suffered severe injuries that resulted in her death during her care by the suspect," police said in a statement.

Flood was taken into custody and charged with two counts of felony murder and one count each of malice murder, aggravated battery, and cruelty to children.

Now, Meyers was booked into the Fulton County Jail on the two charges. Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Sandy Springs Police Detective Delaney at WDelaney@SandySpringsGA.Gov or by calling 770-551-3313.