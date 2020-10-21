Everything coming and leaving Netflix in November 2020

WASHINGTON — Netflix is skipping Thanksgiving and going straight into the holiday season this November. The streaming platform is adding 14 original holiday- or Christmas-related films throughout the entire month.
The new holiday movies include "Alien Xmas," "The Princess Switch: Switched Again" and "Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey" featuring Academy Award winner Forest Whitaker and Emmy winner Keegan-Michael Key.
Non-holiday-themed content includes the new highly anticipated fourth season of "The Crown." When it's released on Nov. 15, it will give the first look into Princess Diana's storyline. The third season of the show, already on the streaming service, won two Emmy's for Outstanding Production Design and Outstanding Period Costumes. It was also nominated in 11 other categories including Outstanding Daram Series.
Netflix is even releasing a documentary about the "Treat You Better" singer Shawn Mendes. The film follows him through the course of a world tour and highlights his career success and relationships. The film, "Shawn Mendes: In Wonder" will be added on Nov. 23.
However, all good things must come to an end. Popular films leaving the platform include "Ocean's Eleven", twelve and thirteen, "Moneyball" and "The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl. " All of the "Jeopardy!" shows will also be removed.
