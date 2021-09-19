Emmy Awards: Complete list of winners and nominees

WASHINGTON — The 2021 Emmy Awards could be historic for some of the nominees.
Netflix's drama “The Crown” and Apple TV+ comedy “Ted Lasso” are both considered a frontrunner Sunday for top series honors in their respective categories, and their casts received armloads of nominations.
Victories in both the best drama and comedy series categories would mark a first for streaming services and reinforce their growing dominance — to the dismay of their competitors.
"The Crown" and Disney Plus' "The Mandalorian" are tied at 24 nominations a piece.
Here is the full list of this year's nominees provided by the Television Academy:
Outstanding Animated Program
- "Big Mouth" (Netflix)
- "Bob's Burgers" (FOX, 20th Century Fox Television / Bento Box Animation)
- Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal (Adult Swim, Cartoon Network Studios)
- "The Simpsons" (FOX, A Gracie Films Production in association with 20th Television Animation)
- "South Park: The Pandemic Special" (Comedy Central, Central Productions, LLC)
Outstanding Short Form Animated Program
- "Love, Death + Robots"
- "Maggie Simpson In: The Force Awakens From Its Nap" (Disney+, A Gracie Films Production in association with 20th Television Animation)
- "Once Upon A Snowman" (Disney+, Walt Disney Animation Studios)
- "Robot Chicken"
Outstanding Variety Sketch Series
- “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)
- “A Black Lady Sketch Show” (HBO)
Outstanding TV Movie
- “Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square” (Netflix)
- “Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia” (Lifetime)
- “Oslo” (HBO)
- “Sylvie’s Love” (Amazon Prime Video)
- “Uncle Frank” (Amazon Prime Video)
Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series
- Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky, “Hacks”
- Maya Erskine, “Pen15”
- Meredith Scardino, “Girls5eva”
- Jason Sudeikis; Story by Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, “Ted Lasso”
- Jason Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence; Story by Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, “Ted Lasso”
- Steve Yockey, “The Flight Attendant”
Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series
- Lucia Aniello, “Hacks”
- Zach Braff, “Ted Lasso”
- James Burrows, “B Positive”
- MJ Delaney, “Ted Lasso”
- Susanna Fogel, “The Flight Attendant”
- Declan Lowney, “Ted Lasso”
- James Widdowes, “Mom”
Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
- Yahlin Chang, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
- Jon Favreau, “The Mandalorian”
- Dave Filoni, “The Mandalorian”
- Misha Green, “Lovecraft Country”
- WINNER: Peter Morgan, “The Crown”
- Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Steven Canals, Janet Mock, Our Lady J, “Pose”
- Rebecca Sonnenshine, “The Boys”
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
- Steven Canals, “Pose”
- Benjamin Caron, “The Crown”
- Jon Favreau, “The Mandalorian”
- Liz Garbus, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
- WINNER: Jessica Hobbs, “The Crown”
- Julie Anne Robinson, “Bridgerton”
Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Michaela Coel, “I May Destroy You”
- Laura Donney, “WandaVision”
- Scott Frank, “The Queen’s Gambit”
- Chuck Hayward, Peter Cameron, “WandaVision”
- Brad Ingelsby, “Mare of Easttown”
- Jac Schaeffer, “WandaVision”
Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Scott Frank, “The Queen’s Gambit”
- Barry Jenkins, “The Underground Railroad”
- Thomas Kail, “Hamilton”
- Sam Miller, Michaela Coel, “I May Destroy You”
- Sam Miller, “I May Destroy You”
- Matt Shakman, “WandaVision”
- Craig Zobel, “Mare of Easttown”
Guest Actress in a Drama Series
- Alexis Bledel, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
- Claire Foy, “The Crown”
- Mckenna Grace, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
- Sophie Okonedo, “Ratched”
- Phylicia Rashad, “This is Us”
Guest Actor in a Drama Series
- Don Cheadle, “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”
- Charles Dance, “The Crown”
- Timothy Olyphant, “The Mandalorian”
- Courtney B. Vance, “Lovecraft Country”
- Carl Weathers, “The Mandalorian”
Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
- Jane Adams, “Hacks”
- Yvette Nicole Brown, “A Black Lady Sketch Show”
- Bernadette Peters, “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”
- Issa Rae, “A Black Lady Sketch Show”
- Maya Rudolph, “Saturday Night Live”
- Kristen Wiig, “Saturday Night Live”
Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
- Alec Baldwin, “Saturday Night Live”
- Dave Chappelle, “Saturday Night Live”
- Morgan Freeman, “The Kominsky Method”
- Daniel Kaluuya, “Saturday Night Live”
- Daniel Levy, “Saturday Night Live”
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
- “I May Destroy You” (HBO)
- “Mare of Easttown” (HBO)
- “The Queen’s Gambit” (Netflix)
- “The Underground Railroad” (Amazon Prime Video)
- “WandaVision” (Disney+)
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie
- Michaela Coel, “I May Destroy You”
- Cynthia Erivo, “Genius: Aretha”
- Elizabeth Olsen, “WandaVision”
- Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Queen’s Gambit”
- Kate Winslet, “Mare of Easttown”
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie
- Paul Bettany, “WandaVision”
- Hugh Grant, “The Undoing”
- Ewan McGregor, “Halston”
- Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Hamilton”
- Leslie Odom Jr., “Hamilton”
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie
- Renée Elise Goldsberry, “Hamilton”
- Kathryn Hahn, “WandaVision”
- Moses Ingram, “The Queen’s Gambit”
- WINNER: Julianne Nicholson, “Mare of Easttown”
- Jean Smart, “Mare of Easttown”
- Phillipa Soo, “Hamilton”
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie
- Thomas Brodie-Sangster, “The Queen’s Gambit”
- Daveed Diggs, “Hamilton”
- Paapa Essiedu, “I May Destroy You”
- Jonathan Groff, “Hamilton”
- WINNER: Evan Peters, “Mare of Easttown”
- Anthony Ramos, “Hamilton”
Outstanding Comedy Series
- “Black-ish” (ABC)
- “Cobra Kai” (Netflix)
- “Emily in Paris” (Netflix)
- “Hacks” (HBO Max)
- “The Flight Attendant” (HBO Max)
- “The Kominsky Method” (Netflix)
- “Pen15” (Hulu)
- “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
- Aidy Bryant, “Shrill”
- Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”
- Allison Janney, “Mom”
- Tracee Ellis Ross, “Black-ish”
- Jean Smart, “Hacks”
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
- Anthony Anderson, “Black-Ish”
- Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”
- William H. Macy, “Shameless”
- Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”
- Kenan Thompson, “Kenan”
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
- Aidy Bryant, “Saturday Night Live”
- Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”
- Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live”
- Rosie Perez, “The Flight Attendant”
- Cecily Strong, “Saturday Night Live”
- Juno Temple, “Ted Lasso”
- WINNER: Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
- Carl Clemons-Hopkins, “Hacks”
- WINNER: Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”
- Brendan Hunt, “Ted Lasso”
- Nick Mohammed, “Ted Lasso”
- Paul Reiser, “The Kominsky Method”
- Jeremy Swift, “Ted Lasso”
- Kenan Thompson, “Saturday Night Live”
- Bowen Yang, “Saturday Night Live”
Outstanding Competition Program
- “The Amazing Race” (CBS)
- “Nailed It!” (Netflix)
- “RuPaul’s Drag Race” (VH1)
- “Top Chef” (Bravo)
- “The Voice” (NBC)
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
- “Conan” (TBS)
- “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” (Comedy Central)
- “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (ABC)
- “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” (HBO)
- “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” (CBS)
Outstanding Drama Series
- “The Boys” (Amazon Prime Video)
- “Bridgerton” (Netflix)
- “The Crown” (Netflix)
- “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)
- “Lovecraft Country” (HBO)
- “The Mandalorian” (Disney+)
- “Pose” (FX)
- “This Is Us” (NBC)
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
- Uzo Aduba, “In Treatment”
- Olivia Colman, “The Crown”
- Emma Corrin, “The Crown”
- Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
- Mj Rodriguez, “Pose”
- Jurnee Smollett, “Lovecraft Country”
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
- Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”
- Jonathan Majors, “Lovecraft Country”
- Josh O’Connor, “The Crown”
- Regé-Jean Page, “Bridgerton”
- Billy Porter, “Pose”
- Matthew Rhys, “Perry Mason”
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
- WINNER: Gillian Anderson, “The Crown”
- Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown”
- Madeline Brewer, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
- Ann Dowd, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
- Aunjanue Ellis, “Lovecraft Country”
- Emerald Fennell, “The Crown”
- Yvonne Strahovski, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
- Samira Wiley, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
- Giancarlo Esposito, “The Mandalorian”
- O-T Fagbenle, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
- John Lithgow, “Perry Mason”
- Tobias Menzies, “The Crown”
- Max Minghella, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
- Chris Sullivan, “This is Us”
- Bradley Whitford, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
- Michael Kenneth Williams, “Lovecraft Country”
