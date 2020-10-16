Early numbers show Biden beating Trump in dueling town hall TV ratings

The early TV ratings are in for Thursday night's dueling televised town halls featuring President Trump and Joe Biden.

WASHINGTON — In the ratings battle between the dueling presidential town halls, former vice president Joe Biden appears to have narrowly beaten President Donald Trump, according to preliminary Nielsen numbers released Friday.

Coming just two and a half weeks before the election, Trump on Thursday night participated in a televised town hall on NBC at the same time Biden had a town hall on ABC.

Nielsen’s preliminary estimates Friday morning showed that 12.2 million people watched Biden on ABC, while 10.4 million watched Trump on NBC stations.

But there's a major caveat. The numbers released Friday morning don't include cable viewers who watched Trump's event as it simultaneously aired on CNBC and MSNBC. Nielsen explained the complete ratings should be available after 4 p.m. Eastern on Friday. Once those numbers come in, there's a good chance Trump will have more total viewers from his town hall.

Trump and Biden were supposed to spend Thursday night on the same debate stage in Miami. But that faceoff was scuttled after Trump’s coronavirus infection, which jolted the race and threatened the health of the American president.

Trump wouldn’t say whether he had tested negative on the day of his first debate with Biden on Sept. 29, allowing only, “Possibly I did, possibly I didn’t.” Debate rules required that each candidate, using the honor system, had tested negative prior to the Cleveland event, but Trump spoke in circles when asked when he last tested negative.