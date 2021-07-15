Dwayne Haskins' wife accused of knocking out his tooth at Las Vegas hotel

Kalabrya Gondrezick-Haskins is accused of knocking out one of his teeth when she punched him at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on July 3.

The wife of former Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins has been charged with domestic battery after an incident at a Las Vegas Hotel.

According to CBS-affiliate KLAS, Kalabrya Gondrezick-Haskins is accused of knocking out one of his teeth when she punched him at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on July 3.

The incident reportedly stemmed from an argument about the couple's plans that evening.

According to KLAS, Haskins told a security officer that his wife hit him and cut his lip open.

Haskins was treated at a local hospital for facial injuries.

Haskins-Gondrezick posted bail and is expected to appear back in court on Aug. 3, according to KLAS.

Haskins, who set multiple Ohio State records and led the team to Rose Bowl victory in 2018, was drafted by the Washington Football Team with the No. 15 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.