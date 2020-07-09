Detectives: Florida man dies after breaking free from police, jumping in water while handcuffed

TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. — Deputies say a man they arrested and were trying to take to jail got away from them, jumped into Boca Ciega Bay and later died.
The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said Donnie Brownlow Jr., 33, was accused of domestic battery obstruction, felony driving while license was suspended/revoked and violation of probation.
Deputies said Brownlow was taken into custody and went to the Treasure Island Police Department while they waited for a jail transport van.
While Brownlow was in handcuffs and being walked to the transportation van he broke free and jumped into Boca Ciega Bay, according to investigators. Paramedics from the Treasure Island Fire Department pulled Brownlow from the water and gave him CPR, deputies said.
He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Investigators said his death did not appear to be suspicious.
Detectives said the Medical Examiner's Office will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.
