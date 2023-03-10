Travis Kelce's mom weighs in on Taylor Swift dating rumors

Donna Kelce, Travis Kelce's mom, was asked all about those dating rumors and what it was like to meet Taylor Swift for the first time.

During an appearance on the "Today" show, Donna Kelce, Travis Kelce's mother, was asked all about the dating rumors.

“It’s fairly new, so I don’t like to talk about it," Donna Kelce explained. "It’s just one of those things where you know obviously, everybody saw me, I was in the boxes with her and yeah it’s just you know another thing that’s amped up my life.”

Donna Kelce also confirmed that the first time she met Taylor was when they were in a suite together at Arrowhead Stadium during Kansas City's game against the Chicago Bears on Sept. 24.

Asked what it was like to meet Taylor Swift, Donna Kelce replied that “It was okay.” She was spotted with Swift, and a whole bunch of other celebrities, the following week in a suite at the Chiefs' game against the New York Jets.

Last Week, Travis Kelce broke his silence on the rumors and dished on his "personal life that's not so personal" and the "special guest" who came to watch his games recently. Travis was understandably a bit vague with his answers on the situation and suggested he wasn't going to keep talking about the dating rumors.

Donna Kelce seems to be going a similar route, telling "Today" that "it's his personal life."

Despite her hesitance, "Today" co-host Savannah Guthrie said "the Swifties will kill us if we don't ask, 'do you think it's a budding romance?'

“I honestly can’t tell you, it’s just too new,” Donna Kelce replied.