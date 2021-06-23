x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WBNS-10TV Columbus, Ohio | Columbus News, Weather & Sports |

Nation World

Dog missing for 2 weeks found swimming in New Jersey bay, rescued by state police

Chunk’s owner said he had some matted fur and was covered in ticks, but was otherwise healthy.
Credit: New Jersey State Police

A golden retriever who had been missing for two weeks was rescued Tuesday from a bay in New Jersey.

Authorities say that New Jersey State Police troopers Ryan Koehler and Vincent Ferdinandi, of Point Pleasant Station, responded to the report of a dog swimming in Barnegat Bay and were able to bring the 3-year-old named Chunk safely ashore.

WABC-TV reports that two joggers recognized Chunk from posters and reported seeing him jump into the water near Mantoloking Bridge around 7 a.m.

Chunk’s owner said he had some matted fur and was covered in ticks, but was otherwise healthy.

State Police Locate Missing Golden Retriever in Barnegat Bay Earlier this morning, Troopers Ryan Koehler and Vincent...

Posted by New Jersey State Police on Tuesday, June 22, 2021