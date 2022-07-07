Disneyland Instagram account hacked, displaying explicit posts

The hacker's posts all featured explicit language, with some making joking references to COVID-19.

WASHINGTON — The official Instagram account for Disneyland appears to have been hacked, posting a series of photos including memes and selfies of the supposed hacker.

The four non-sanctioned posts, as well as posts on the page's Instagram Live story, were all made within an hour early Thursday morning. All were signed by "David Do," with one post linking to a private Instagram account with a profile picture of the same person featured in the hacker's selfies.

The hacked messages were deleted shortly before 8 a.m. Thursday.

The hacker's posts all featured explicit language, with some making joking references to COVID-19. Two other accounts were tagged by the hacker in different posts, but it's unclear if those accounts are connected to the hack.

"I am a super hacker that is here to bring revenge upon Disney land. I am ----- tired of all these ------- Disney employees mocking me for having a small -----. WHO'S THE TOUGH GUY NOW JEROME?" the caption on one post read.

It's unclear if Disney was able to regain control of the account or if the hacker deleted the posts while remaining logged on.

None of Disneyland's other accounts appear to have been affected. Some reports on social media claim the company's Facebook account was also hacked, but those reports could not be verified.

Attempts to contact the hacker were unsuccessful Thursday morning. It's not clear if they will face legal repercussions for the stunt.