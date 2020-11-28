Disney donates $20,000 in wishing well coins to homeless charity

ORLANDO, Fla. — Some $20,000 in coins that tourists tossed into Walt Disney World’s wishing wells and fountains became a Thanksgiving gift for central Florida’s largest homeless shelter.
Allison Krall is the CEO of the Coalition for the Homeless of Central Florida. She says she's thankful, especially with everything Disney has gone through during the coronavirus pandemic.
The coins were dropped in the wishing well at Cinderella’s Castle, along the waterways of the “It’s a Small World” ride, and in fountains throughout the local parks. Disney periodically collects and donates the coins.
The company also contributed Thanksgiving meals for the charity's residents.
