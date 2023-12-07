115-million-year-old dinosaur bones found in Maryland

National Parks representatives unveiled a first-of-its-kind discovery made at Dinosaur Park in Laurel.

LAUREL, Md. — The Department of Parks and Recreation in Prince George’s County has discovered a host of dinosaur bones at its Dinosaur Park in Laurel, Maryland. On Wednesday, the Department announced the discovery of the bones themselves and the significance of their discovery. Paleontologists are calling this rare discovery of dinosaur bones from multiple different species in the same geologic layer, a “bone bed.”

This “bone bed” found in Maryland is historic for the state, as it is the first of its kind found in the area since 1887. However, it is also a milestone for paleontological research.

Researchers with Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission (M-NCPCC) made the discovery where once an ancient river flowed. It was likely a giant log jam, where the bones scores of dinosaurs piled up nearly 115 million years ago.

"This may have accumulated over a season, but probably no longer than that," said Thomas Holtz, Paleontologist, University of Maryland.

Entombed in the layer of ironstone, is the shinbone of a 38-foot carnivore, most likely an Acrocanthosaurus.

"A meat eater almost as big as a Tyrannosaurus," said Holtz.

The discover, included sharp-toothed therapod, clawed, long-necked Astrodons and horned dinosaurs. There hasn't been a find like this in this part of the country in almost 150 years, elevating the old dinosaur park to another level.

"This site is the best dinosaur site east of the Mississippi," said Holtz.

The M-NCPCC owns the Maryland Dinosaur Park, home to fossils which date back to the early Cretaceous Period. For any and all Dino-lovers, the park provides a variety of educational experiences—helping park staff and acting as paleontologists for the day.

The park’s environment is reflective of an early Cretaceous period river and wetland, which is similar to the Patuxent River Park in Upper Marlboro, Maryland. The park contains fossils that are 115 million years old, which predate the Tyrannosaurus Rex by 50 million years! Astrodon Johnstoni, the largest species of dinosaur found east of the Mississippi River — commonly called the Maryland State dinosaur — can also be found at the park.

