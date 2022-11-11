Delaware woman wins $100,000 lottery prize, buys more tickets, wins another $300,000

The woman, who is remaining anonymous, said she plans to use the money for her retirement.

DELAWARE, USA — A 70-year-old woman in the state of Delaware got the prize of a lifetime last month after winning $100,000 from scratch-off tickets. Then after buying more to celebrate, she won another $300,000.

The woman, who wants to remain anonymous, won the first $100,000 prize from two Ultimate Cash tickets she purchased at a Speedy Gas station, according to CBS News. A week later on Oct. 20, she and her best friend went to the lottery headquarters to cash in.

On the way home, she bought three more tickets and won the other $300,000.

"My best friend was the first person I told about winning the $100,000 top prize and she came with me to claim it," the woman told Delaware Lottery officials. "When I scratched the $300,000 winning Serious Money ticket later in the day, we just sat there in disbelief. It was absolute insanity."