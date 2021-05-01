University uses COVID stimulus to cancel $700,000 in student debt

DOVER, Del — A Delaware university has announced plans to cancel more than $700,000 in student debt for recent graduates who struggled financially during the coronavirus pandemic.
Delaware State University pledged Wednesday to use funds made available through the Biden administration's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan for waiving eligible students' debt, according to a statement from the historically Black college.
More than 200 students are eligible for the aid, with the average student qualifying for about $3,200 in relief, the school's vice president for strategic enrollment management said.
University President Tony Allen said the effort is part of the school’s commitment to keeping “student debt manageable.”
“Our students don’t just come here for a quality college experience," Allen said. "Most are trying to change the economic trajectory of their lives for themselves, their families, and their communities. Our responsibility is to do everything we can to put them on the path.”