DC's mayor asks people to stay away from downtown this week amid expected pro-Trump rallies

The statement comes as pro-Trump groups look to take the streets of DC to protest the 2020 Presidential Election results.

WASHINGTON — After fights and clashes following the last two pro-Trump protests following the 2020 Presidential Election, Mayor Muriel Bowser called on people to stay away from downtown Washington.

In a statement released by Bowser's office on Sunday, the mayor said the Metropolitan Police Department (DC Police) will be fully activated and she’s instructed District agencies to create a public safety response.

"I am asking Washingtonians and those who live in the region to stay out of the downtown area on Tuesday and Wednesday and not to engage with demonstrators who come to our city seeking confrontation, and we will do what we must to ensure all who attend remain peaceful," said Bowser in a Tweet on Sunday.

I am asking Washingtonians and those who live in the region to stay out of the downtown area on Tuesday and Wednesday and not to engage with demonstrators who come to our city seeking confrontation, and we will do what we must to ensure all who attend remain peaceful. — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) January 3, 2021

Trump supporters are planning a rally on Jan. 6, the same day Congress is set to officially approve the 2020 election results, according to a flyer on the Trump March website.

The organization's website said they plan to "demand transparency and protect the election integrity" after President Trump warned via Twitter that there would be a "very big" and "wild" protest on Jan. 6 after he refuses to concede due to unfound allegations of election fraud.

"The president is calling on us to come back to Washington on January 6th for a big protest--' Be there, will be wild,'" the group stated on a flyer posted on their website.

President Trump tweeted that the Director of the Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy Peter Navarro released a 36-page report detailing evidence of alleged election fraud. President Trump claims that the report show statistics that prove it was impossible for him to have lost the 2020 election.