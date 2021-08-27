Unlicensed daycare provider who hid 26 kids behind false wall convicted of child abuse

In 2019, authorities found a stairwell leading to a basement with a false wall that held 26 children.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A jury convicted a Colorado Springs woman on Thursday of nearly 30 charges related to child abuse at an unlicensed daycare facility.

Carla Marie Faith was convicted of 26 counts of misdemeanor child abuse, a felony count of attempting to influence a public servant and another misdemeanor of running a child care facility without a license.

> The video above is from 2019 when Faith was first arrested.

The conviction comes more than a year and a half after authorities found a stairwell leading to a basement with a false wall that held 26 children, all under the age of 2, in November 2019. Many of the children had soiled or wet diapers and were sweaty and thirsty, according to the affidavit.

“It's all on behalf of every single one of these people here today," District Attorney Michael Allen said as families of some of the victims stood behind him at the El Paso County Combined Courthouse. "They deserve justice, and I think that this gives them a sense of justice."

A daycare employee, Christina Swauger, was also convicted by the jury of 26 counts child abuse, one for each child found in the basement.

Although Faith repeatedly told an officer that no children were in her care, the officer could hear children’s music and a child’s cry from the basement at 838 E. Willamette Ave., an arrest affidavit stated. Another officer arrived on scene and discovered a small seam separating a false wall from the actual wall inside the Victorian home.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.