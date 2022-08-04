Did the internet save the Choco Taco?

After a wave of internet support, it seems the fan-favorite ice cream delight may not be gone for good.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — Loyal Choco Taco fans may have paved a way for the iconic ice cream delight to return in the near future.

After a wave of internet support mourning the loss of the ice cream truck staple, Klondike is reconsidering its decision to discontinue the Choco Taco.

While it may be a while before the beloved taco-shaped dessert makes it way back to consumers, a company representative confirms that plans to bring it back are in motion.

"We knew the Choco Taco was a fan favorite, and the decision to discontinue the product was a tough one to make. The overwhelming support for Choco Taco has certainly made us reconsider our long-term plans," a representative from Klondike said in an email. "The team is working on a plan to bring it back, though it may take some time. There are currently no definite timelines for bringing the Choco Taco back."

On Tuesday, the Klondike twitter account left Choco Taco connoisseurs with a taste of optimism by teasing a potential comeback in replies to a number of fans.

"But we’ve heard from our fans, and we’re hoping to bring this favorite treat back to ice cream trucks in the coming years!" the tweet teased.

Sadly, the Klondike Choco Taco has been discontinued. We know this is disappointing, and it’s always a tough decision for us to discontinue a product. But we’ve heard from our fans, and we’re hoping to bring this favorite treat back to ice cream trucks in the coming years! — Klondike (@Klondikebar) August 2, 2022

Last month, Klondike announced it would be discontinuing the ice cream favorite because of demand for other products. Social media users quickly got hold of the news and expressed their frustrations over the news.

Alexis Ohanian, the co-founder of Reddit, even offered to step in to make sure the Choco Taco lives on.

"Dear @Unilever — I'd like to buy the rights to your Choco Taco and keep it from melting away from future generations' childhoods," Ohanian wrote.

The dessert elevated the definition of an ice cream sandwich by incorporating vanilla ice cream and chocolate fudge in a waffle cone taco shell. The borders were dipped in milk chocolate and topped with chunks of peanuts, giving it the perfect crunch.