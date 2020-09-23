Costco pulls cheese brand from shelves after company's owner calls Black Lives Matter 'terror organization'

Costco stores across the country will stop carrying Palmetto Cheese after the company's owner made a controversial Facebook post about Black Lives Matter.

TAMPA, Fla — Costco is pulling a popular cheese after the company's owner made a post on Facebook that called the Black Lives Matter movement a "terror organization."

The company's owner, Brian Henry, confirmed to The Post and Courier, also known as the Georgetown Times that his product, Palmetto Cheese, was being pulled from the shelves at more than 120 Costco stores across the nation. He did not say it was because of his comment.

He said it was because the wholesale giant will "occasionally add and drop products as a matter of normal business."

A representative for Costco told USA Today they had no comment on the situation when the outlet reached out Tuesday.

USA Today reported his Facebook post, originally posted on Aug. 25, has been taken down, but people are still calling for a boycott of the company on social media.

During a press conference earlier this month, Henry read a statement and addressed his post. He also said boycotting his company would just hurt employees.

Henry is also the mayor of Pawleys Island, South Carolina. The Georgetown Times said he has gotten multiple calls to resign his seat.

What other people are reading right now: