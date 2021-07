Dawn R. Jankovic died on June 7 after the Voyage ride returned to the station.

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. — The Dubois County coroner said a Brunswick, Ohio woman that died on a roller coaster at Holiday World died from a torn artery.

47-year-old Dawn R. Jankovic was unresponsive when the Voyage roller coaster returned to the station in June 7.

Holiday World said a full inspection of the roller coaster was performed, and it was determined that the ride operated as it was intended to.