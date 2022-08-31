Colorado man builds benches for bus stops after seeing woman sitting in dirt

James Warren decided to take matters into his own hands by grabbing some scrap wood and building benches at bus stops in Denver.

DENVER — A man was walking around in his Denver neighborhood when something gave him pause. James Warren noticed a woman sitting in the dirt while waiting for a bus. So, he took matters into his own hands.

"And so, I thought, 'I could do something about that, I can build a bench,'" Warren told CBS News. That moment led him on a mission to help his community.

Warren found some scrap wood, and thanks to growing up around tools as a child, he knew he had the basic skills needed to build a bench.

He built one at the beginning of the year and put it back at that bus stop where he first got the idea. Since then, he's built eight benches and has placed them at bus stops around the area.

Since Warren is using scrap wood, all the benches look different. Each bench takes a few hours to build and he hand delivers them to bus stops without sitting areas.

"I have not asked the city yet whether I'm allowed to do this ... Until they stop me, I'll just keep doing it, I guess," he said.

While each bench is unique, Warren makes sure to burn or stencil in the same message on all of them: "Be kind."

"Sometimes it's difficult to really make a change in the world around us, or it can feel really difficult to make a change in the world around us. But the truth is, anyone can be kind. And by being kind, you can make a difference in the world around you. And that difference matters a lot. So, maybe just a little reminder to people," he said.

He's heard from people who use the benches and those who have been inspired by them.

Warren said he's seen other people online building their own benches or just taking chairs they were going to throw out and putting them by bus stops instead of letting them go to the landfill.

Warren said when people tell him the benches inspire him, it inspires him right back to keep doing what he's doing. "Because it's cool, it's no longer just one dude doing something for his neighborhood, it's dudes and dudettes all over the community doing things for their neighborhoods. So, it's really inspiring to see that."