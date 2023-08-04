Car theft suspect shot, killed in Idaho parking lot

The suspect, who was reportedly stealing from cars in the parking lot, was pronounced dead at the hospital after being confronted by an older man with a gun.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Coeur d'Alene Police Department (CDAPD) is investigating a shooting within the Silver Lake Plaza parking lot near Michael's and Ross on W. Canfield Ave.

According to initial information, a man was reportedly stealing from cars in the parking lot near Michael's. Another older man, armed with a gun, witnessed the burglar and confronted him. The suspect was able to get into a car before accelerating the vehicle toward the older man. The man ended up on the front hood of the suspect's vehicle and fired at him several times, hitting the suspect while he was driving.

Police report the suspect was hit at least once. After the car crashed into another parked car, the older man was flung from the hood. The suspect was on the ground when police arrived. Medical aid was given to both the suspect and the older man.

Both men were taken to the hospital, where the suspect died. The current condition of the older man is unknown at this time.

