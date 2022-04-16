Coast Guard: Search ongoing for man who jumped off cruise ship

Reports came in of a man in his 40s who jumped from the Carnival Cruise Line ship Mardi Gras.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Editor's note: The picture used above is a file image.

Crews from the U.S. Coast Guard in Jacksonville are conducting a search for a man who is said to have jumped off a cruise ship Saturday morning.

Reports came in at 12:45 a.m. of a man in his 40s who jumped from the Carnival Cruise Line ship Mardi Gras, coast guard leaders report.

The Coast Guard responded with two cutters and an airplane to search for the 43-year-old man. The Mardi Gras and the cruise ship Elation also participated in the search, Coast Guard spokesman David Micallef said.

The ship was reportedly en route to Port Canaveral. The port of departure is unknown at this time.

Units from Jacksonville and Miami are involved in the investigation.

“The Carnival Care Team is supporting the guest’s family. Mardi Gras,” Carnival spokesman Matt Lupoli said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the guest and his family.”

Lupoli said the Coast Guard released the ship from the search efforts and it continued to Port Canaveral. It will continue sailing as scheduled.