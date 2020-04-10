Cineworld to close all Regal Cinema locations in US, UK after Bond delay

Thousands of jobs are at risk as the holiday season approaches, and a reopen date for the chain could be pushed back until 2021.

Cineworld is set to close all 543 of its Regal Cinema locations in the U.S. and all cinema locations in the United Kingdom and Ireland in the next week after a delay in the new Bond film became the last straw for the struggling theater chain.

Variety reports that after 'No Time to Die' was pushed back to April 2021, the company announced it would be shuttering its theater locations, and a reopening date could possibly be delayed until next year. All Cineworld and Regal Cinema locations in both countries could be closed as early as this week.

As thousands of jobs are now put at immediate risk, Cineworld is said to be writing to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson along with UK Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden to tell them that the exhibition industry is "unviable," as Variety reports.

The front page of tomorrow’s Times is announcing that Cineworld is planning to close all of its cinemas across the country as soon as this week putting all of our jobs at immediate risk. There has been no consultation with staff whatsoever. pic.twitter.com/16fKxGcNnG — Cineworld Action Group (@cineactiongroup) October 3, 2020

The already struggling theater business was hit hard by the pandemic, and squeamish patrons fearful about returning to indoor theaters hasn't helped in the recovery, as countries are still grappling with mitigating the coronavirus spread.

Cineworld reported a loss of $1.6 billion in the first half of 2020 and the largest theater chain in the U.S., AMC, has also struggled to get by this year, as the Verge reports.

Regal Cinemas is the second largest domestic theater chain in the United States, and Cineworld is the UK's largest cinema brand.

As other big films prepare to hit screens, it could be possible that a massive theater closure like this could delay the release of other blockbusters even longer. Disney/Pixar's "Soul" was set to be ready for audiences in November, and both "Dune" and "Wonder Woman 1984" were set to release by December.

Cineworld and Regal haven't released a statement, and as Deadline put it, the company has actually been "radio silent."