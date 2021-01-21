Chrissy Teigen gets follow from @POTUS account after plea on Twitter

Chrissy Teigen is now one of only 12 people the @POTUS Twitter account follows -- and the only one not part of the government.

Chrissy Teigen is getting her wish: a follow from the @POTUS Twitter account. And of those the account follows, she's the only one who doesn't have a job in the U.S. government.

On inauguration morning, the model and television personality tweeted at Joe Biden for a follow after being blocked on Twitter by now former President Donald Trump.

"hello @joebiden I have been blocked by the president for four years can I get a follow plz," Teigen tweeted Wednesday a little more than three hours before Biden was sworn-in.

After responding to a fan that it was "just a dumb joke," she soon became one of the 12 accounts the official @POTUS Twitter account follows. The other 11 accounts were all tied to the Biden administration including the official accounts of first lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Douglas Emhoff.

Teigen was the only private citizen to get a follow from @POTUS as of Wednesday night.

"OH MY GOD !!!!!!!!!!" Teigen tweeted, responding to the news. "my heart oh my god lmao I can finally see the president’s tweets and they probably won’t be unhinged."

The institutional accounts, which include @POTUS, @WhiteHouse, @FLOTUS and @VP, don't belong any particular individual — they're reserved for official government use by those in the current administration. Twitter transferred them to President Biden once he was officially inaugurated on Wednesday. However during the transfer of the accounts from Trump's administration to the Biden administration, the accounts lost its previous millions of followers.

Biden's account — @PresElectBiden — was transformed into @POTUS once he became POTUS -- an acronym for President of the United States.

The first tweet from Biden's @POTUS account read, "There is no time to waste when it comes to tackling the crises we face. That's why today, I am heading to the Oval Office to get right to work delivering bold action and immediate relief for American families."

