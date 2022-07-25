Choco Taco, iconic ice cream truck treat, permanently discontinued

The frozen dessert was discontinued because of unprecedented demand for other products, Klondike said.

NEW YORK — The Choco Taco, a staple of the ice cream truck, is gone for good.

Frozen desserts brand Klondike confirmed on Twitter that the iconic treat was discontinued this month because of overwhelming demand for different Klondike products, CNN Business first reported.

The beloved taco-shaped dessert wrapped vanilla ice cream and chocolate fudge in a waffle cone taco shell, topped with milk chocolate and peanuts, turning the classic ice cream cone into a delicious portable package.

As the news broke, Twitter expressed dismay that the Choco Taco was no more. Others tore into the brand for the decision — some expressed doubt that this is what consumers really could have wanted.

What, pray tell, other Klondike goods are “people” supposedly flocking to that makes the choco taco a bench player?!! I have tried other Klondikes. They’re TRASH. — Tressie McMillan Cottom (@tressiemcphd) July 25, 2022

"A necessary but unfortunate part of this process is that we sometimes must discontinue products, even a beloved item like Choco Taco," Klondike wrote in another reply.

Alexis Ohanian, the co-founder of Reddit, even offered to step in to make sure the Choco Taco lives on.

"Dear @Unilever — I'd like to buy the rights to your Choco Taco and keep it from melting away from future generations' childhoods," Ohanian wrote.

Dear @Unilever — I'd like to buy the rights to your Choco Taco and keep it from melting away from future generations' childhoods. https://t.co/eXsmoR8kIV — AlexisOhanian7️⃣7️⃣6️⃣ (@alexisohanian) July 25, 2022

The Choco Taco was invented in 1983 by Alan Drazen, Eater reported in an extensive history of the dessert. It was originally sold via wholesalers to ice cream trucks before exploding in popularity and eventually ending up on grocery store shelves. At one point, Taco Bell even sold it in some restaurants.

You might still be able to find a Choco Taco as stores make their way through leftover inventory.

Will the Choco Taco be gone forever, or perhaps make temporary returns like other discontinued products with cult followings, like McDonalds' McRib or Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza? Stay tuned: Klondike offered a small glimmer of hope to fans in a Twitter reply, saying they're "working hard to find a way" to bring it back to ice cream trucks in the future.