Cat's meowing helps rescuers find 83-year-old owner after she falls down a ravine

A passerby spotted the cat named Piran meowing loudly which alerted them to the woman.

An 83-year-old woman who had fallen down a ravine in England was rescued thanks to her cat.

According to Bodmin Police, they were searching for the woman who was reported missing Saturday.

Police said the woman had fallen approximately 70 feet down a very steep embankment with uneven terrain.

According to BBC News, an eyewitness said the key to finding the woman was Piran’s “quite persistent” meowing.

The woman was hoisted on a stretcher and taken to the hospital in an air ambulance. She is in stable condition, according to BBC News.

In a post, Bodmin Police said “Piran the cat saved the day!”

"We've also managed to obtain a photo of the Hero himself," the department added, sharing a photo of the black cat.