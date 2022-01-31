Cat and owner set for happy reunion in Pennsylvania

A woman from Indiana will soon be reunited with her cat who went missing eight months ago in the Bloomsburg area.

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — If cats could talk, Indy would probably have a lot to say. The orange cat went missing in May when owner Karen Rodriguez was driving along Interstate 80. Karen pulled over outside of Bloomsburg, and Indy escaped from his carrier.

"We just couldn't find him and had to drive away."

Karen lives in Clinton, Indiana, and had to leave her beloved cat behind.

Dennis Fenstermacher of Bloomsburg saw an article about Indy in his local newspaper and wanted to help. Dennis set up cameras and traps. Recently, he found Indy.

"I had no idea that he would stay that close to the location where he got loose. The area where we trapped him was only less than 300 yards from where he got out."

Dennis realized he would need special equipment to catch the cat. That's where Kelly Shroyer came in. Kelly is a volunteer with No Nonsense Neutering, providing spay and neuter services for animals. She used a drop trap and night vision binoculars.

"I could see him through the night vision, and once he was there, I just hoped and pulled, and we got lucky. He was under it, and we got lucky."

Now, eight months later, Indy is safe and waiting to reunite with Karen.

"It took a village to get him, and I can't say thank you enough to Dennis and Kelly. They're just wonderful people. It just makes me feel good that there's really good people out there."

Karen plans to drive to Bloomsburg this weekend to pick up Indy.