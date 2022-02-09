California school district tries new way to retain teachers: Low-cost apartments on school property

As school districts across the country are dealing with a teacher shortage, one is fight the problem by getting into the real estate market.

DALY CITY, Calif — School districts across the country are grappling with a teacher shortage and communities where housing is unaffordable are being hit the hardest.

“There’s been times when we didn’t have a math teacher, we didn’t have a language teacher,” Terra Nova High School Principal Megan Carey said.

Just south of San Francisco, the Jefferson Union High School District found a common denominator.

“High cost of living. 100%!” Terra Nova High School Principal Megan Carey said.

Consider that a generation ago, teacher pay used to be affordable. But while salaries have gone up slightly, rents have soared.

Now Carey’s district is fighting the problem by getting into the real estate market with a 122-unit apartment complex, approved by local voters, built for teachers and staff on school district property.

Michaela Ott, who teaches biology at Jefferson High School, said the average two bedroom unit in the neighborhood said you’ll easily pay over $3,000 a month. She said her rent is nearly half that at $1,600 a month.

“If I hadn't gotten the housing, it would have been really challenging for me to make ends meet,” Ott said.

Jonathon Krupp, who has taught social science for 13 years, said he was absolutely blown away.

“There are no words to describe it. I think that this gives teachers hope,” he said.

While other school districts still have vacancies, Carey said her school started the year full staffed.

One of those staffers, Erick Willemse, said until he got a teacher’s apartment, he couldn’t coach cross country.

"Delivering pizzas actually pays more than coaching in this district!" he said, calling the apartment program a "godsend."

When asked what her message would be to other school districts, Carey said, "Just do it! Everyone will benefit from it."