Woman found dead in vehicle after being trapped in New York snowstorm

Anndel Taylor was on her way home from work when she got stuck in the storm. She was found dead the next day, just months shy of her 23rd birthday.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A woman heading home from work was found dead inside her vehicle after she was trapped during the Buffalo snowstorm.

Anndel Taylor, 22, was just one of the victims after a power blizzard dropped more than 50 inches of snow in the area. Dozens of people have died because of it so far.

“It’s like I just want to wake up from this dream,” Wanda Brown Steele, Taylor's mother, told KHOU 11's sister station WCNC in Charlotte. "She was just so sweet."

Taylor sent a video to her family showing the snow was up to her stomach after she was trapped for several hours. Her family said she made several calls for help, but hours went by and nothing came of it.

She was found the next day, but it was too late. Taylor died just a month shy of her 23rd birthday.

“She was in a position where she was comfortable inside the car when they found her body,” said Tomeshia Brown, Taylor's sister told WCNC. “She had on scrubs and crocks and no coat on; she didn’t freeze.”

Tomeshia said that Taylor's car was completely covered in snow and that she believes her sister died of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Loved ones described Taylor as a protector and a caretaker. She moved to New York to go to school and help her dad, Handel Brown.

He called her brilliant and smart.

“She came here for a better life and she ended up giving us a better life,” Handel said.