Budweiser slipping golden cans into packs for chance to win $1 million

ST. LOUIS — Buying Budweiser? Keep an eye out for a specially marked golden can in the package you purchase. It won't get you a trip to the chocolate factory, but you could win a cool $1 million prize.

Anheuser-Busch launched a Willy Wonka-style contest and told fans to look for a "Live Like A King Golden Can" inside specially-marked packages of Budweiser beer until the sweepstakes ends Feb. 20.

Anyone who finds a golden can will be eligible to win a $1 million grand prize as part of Anheuser-Busch's "Live Like a King" sweepstakes. All they have to do is post a photo of them and their golden can on social media for a chance to win. Be sure to tag @budweiserusa and use the hashtags #LiveLikeAKing and #Sweepstakes.

But you don't have to buy a case of beer to join in on the fun.

To participate without a purchase, visit budweiser.com and follow the online instructions to download a Live Like A King Golden Can wrap. Then, take that wrap and put it around a non-alcoholic drink — like a soda can — and share a photo of yourself with the wrapped can on social media to enter in the sweepstakes.

The contest began Jan. 10, 2022, and runs through Feb. 20 at 11:59 p.m. ET. One winner will be selected in a random drawing on "or about" Feb. 21, 2022, according to the official rules on Anheuser-Busch’s website.