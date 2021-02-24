Mother mourns loss of 2 sons in deadly Texas underground car meet crash

The mother of DeCarerick Kennedy and Faybian Hoisington said her two sons were killed in the crash at the street takeover event last weekend.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A mother lost two sons to a crash last weekend that investigators are saying happened at an underground car meet.

Andrew Mock, 22, is facing multiple charges for the fatal wreck, which happened as people gathered at a street takeover late Sunday along Highway 290 near W. Little York in northwest Harris County.

Deputies said hundreds were standing along sidewalks on the frontage road as others showed off their vehicles. Witnesses recorded videos of a yellow Camaro, allegedly driven by Mock, speed by and then crash into the back of a Chevrolet Malibu.

The impact sent the Malibu into the crowd of onlookers, killing two teenage brothers and 35-year-old Roger Glover.

The mother of DeCarerick Kennedy and Faybian Hoisington said her two sons were killed as they were heading to their grandmother's house.

Kennedy, 16, was a sophomore at Humble High School

Hoisington, 14, was an 8th-grade student at Humble Middle School.

“I’m not only dealing with the loss of one, I’m dealing with the loss of both siblings,” Sherkeitha Kennedy said. “Faybian, he had a smile that lit up the room, DeCarerick also. They are going to be missed."

Kennedy is heartbroken and wants justice for her children.

“Just keep my family in (your) prayer(s),” she said. “Justice has to be served.”

The other victim in the crash was Glover, who family members said was visiting from New Jersey. He was in town to celebrate a friend's birthday and showed up at the meet because he loves cars.

Mock is charged with two counts of manslaughter and one count of aggravated assault but the Harris County District Attorney's Office said it expects to upgrade those charges now that three deaths are connected to the crash.