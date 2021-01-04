Border Patrol canine sniffs out $60,000 worth of drugs hidden in breakfast burritos in Arizona

Border Patrol agents found several small packages containing fentanyl pills that were stuffed inside the burritos, according to a press release.

YUMA, Ariz. — A Border Patrol canine sniffed out $60,000 worth of drugs hidden inside breakfast burritos on the Arizona-Mexico border Tuesday afternoon.

Border Patrol says a canine handler stopped a male driver at a checkpoint's inspection area after the dog alerted to the vehicle. The dog then alerted to a backpack inside the vehicle.

The packages of fentanyl had a combined weight of just over five pounds.