x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WBNS-10TV Columbus, Ohio | Columbus News, Weather & Sports |

Nation World

Border Patrol canine sniffs out $60,000 worth of drugs hidden in breakfast burritos in Arizona

Border Patrol agents found several small packages containing fentanyl pills that were stuffed inside the burritos, according to a press release.
Credit: U.S. CBP

YUMA, Ariz. — A Border Patrol canine sniffed out $60,000 worth of drugs hidden inside breakfast burritos on the Arizona-Mexico border Tuesday afternoon.

Border Patrol says a canine handler stopped a male driver at a checkpoint's inspection area after the dog alerted to the vehicle. The dog then alerted to a backpack inside the vehicle.

In the backpack, agents found several small packages containing fentanyl pills that were stuffed inside the burritos, according to a press release.

The packages of fentanyl had a combined weight of just over five pounds.

The 37-year-old man, described as a lawfully admitted permanent resident, was taken into custody.