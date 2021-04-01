Body found in freezer at 'haunted' South Carolina house

Deputies say a group out riding four-wheelers in Orangeburg County decided to stop and check out an abandoned house they heard was haunted.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A group out four-wheeling over the weekend discovered a body in a freezer at an abandoned South Carolina home on Sunday afternoon.

Deputies say a group of eight people, ranging in age from 18 to 68, was out riding four-wheelers in Orangeburg County when they decided to stop and check out an abandoned home that they had heard was "haunted."

That's when one of them opened a freezer on the back porch of the Norway home.

An 18-year-old male told Orangeburg County deputies he opened the freezer, smelled the "smell of rotten meat," and saw what he thought was a body wearing blue jeans and socks.

A responding deputy opened the freezer and observed a badly decomposed body wearing jeans.

Deputies say the house was declared a crime scene and was turned over to investigators and the county coroner for further investigation. The property owner was notified and appeared to be cooperating with investigators.

