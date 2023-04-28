Biden commutes sentences of 31 convicted of drug crimes

The commutations came as the White House announced a set of policy actions meant to improve the criminal justice system.

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden has commuted the sentences of 31 people convicted of nonviolent drug crimes who were serving time in home confinement, the White House announced Friday.

Many would have gotten a lower sentence if they were charged today with the same offense because of changes in the laws. A commuted sentence means they'll spend less time in home confinement.

The commutations came as the White House announced a set of policy actions across 20 different agencies meant to improve the criminal justice system, which disproportionately affects Black and other non-white communities. The president announced his reelection campaign this week, and must keep Black voters in his coalition if he wants to win in 2024.

The plan is an effort to expand health care access, affordable housing and education, and make it easier for those who have been mixed up in the system to get jobs, higher education and vote. The effort includes a plan to make more grants available for people who need funding for education, and small business loans.

Roughly 600,000 U.S. residents leave prison each year, and another 9 million cycle in and out of jail. As many as one in three Americans has a criminal record. That stigma can make it hard to get a job, go back to school or start a business.

“Far too many of them face steep barriers to getting a job or a home, obtaining health care, or finding the capital to start a business," said outgoing domestic policy adviser Susan Rice, the first person to hold both national security and domestic policy adviser positions in the White House. She is leaving her post after two years and her last day is May 26.

“By investing in crime prevention and a fairer criminal justice system, we can tackle the root causes of crime, improve individual and community outcomes, and ease the burden on police,” she said.

The Democratic president has commuted the sentences of 75 other people so far. He also pardoned thousands who were convicted of “simple possession" of marijuana under federal law, and others who have long since served out their sentences.

Full list of sentences commuted by Biden on Friday

Chiquita Acker – Pearlington, Mississippi

Offense: Possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine (Southern District of Mississippi).

Sentence: 120 months of imprisonment, five-year term of supervised release, $5,000 fine (March 16, 2017).

Commutation Grant: Sentence commuted to expire on June 30, 2023, with the remainder to be served in home confinement, leaving intact and in effect the five-year term of supervised release and the unpaid remainder, if any, of the $5,000 fine.

Kathy Alexander – Kennett, Missouri

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine (Western District of Missouri).

Sentence: 84 months of imprisonment, five-year term of supervised release (March 13, 2019).

Commutation Grant: Sentence commuted to expire on June 30, 2023, with the remainder to be served in home confinement, leaving intact and in effect the five-year term of supervised release.

Camille Diane Armstrong – Corpus Christi, Texas

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 84 grams of actual methamphetamine (Southern District of Texas).

Sentence: 120 months of imprisonment, five-year term of supervised release (January 5, 2017).

Commutation Grant: Sentence commuted to expire on June 30, 2023, with the remainder to be served in home confinement, leaving intact and in effect the five-year term of supervised release.

Connie Avalos – Menifee, California

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine (Eastern District of Kentucky).

Sentence: Life imprisonment (November 30, 2009); commuted to 235 months of imprisonment (January 19, 2017).

Commutation Grant: Sentence commuted to expire on June 30, 2023, with the remainder to be served in home confinement.

Lori Broadway – Winnfield, Louisiana

Offense: Possession with intent to distribute one kilogram or more of heroin (Eastern District of Louisiana).

Sentence: 120 months of imprisonment, five-year term of supervised release (September 8, 2016).

Commutation Grant: Sentence commuted to expire on June 30, 2023, with the remainder to be served in home confinement, leaving intact and in effect the five-year term of supervised release.

Kevin Lee Burdock – Keswick, Iowa

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute at least 500 grams of methamphetamine; possession with intent to distribute marijuana (Southern District of Iowa).

Sentence: Life imprisonment, 10-year term of supervised release (February 2, 2009); amended to 240 months of imprisonment, 10-year term of supervised release (June 24, 2010).

Commutation Grant: Sentence commuted to expire on June 30, 2023, with the remainder to be served in home confinement, leaving intact and in effect the 10-year term of supervised release.

Bongani Charles Calhoun – Houston, Texas

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine; attempt to possess with intent to distribute cocaine; possession of a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime (Western District of Texas)

Sentence: 180 months of imprisonment, five-year term of supervised release (June 21, 2011).

Commutation Grant: Sentence commuted to expire on June 30, 2023, with the remainder to be served in home confinement, leaving intact and in effect the five-year term of supervised release.

Jennifer Marie Chastain – Delhi, Iowa

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine (Northern District of Iowa).

Sentence: 121 months of imprisonment, three-year term of supervised release (June 13, 2017).

Commutation Grant: Sentence commuted to expire on June 30, 2023, with the remainder to be served in home confinement, leaving intact and in effect the three-year term of supervised release.

Aaron Courter – Evansville, Indiana

Offense: Conspiracy with intent to distribute and to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine (Southern District of Indiana).

Sentence: 87 months of imprisonment, three-year term of supervised release (October 20, 2017).

Commutation Grant: Sentence commuted to expire on June 30, 2023, with the remainder to be served in home confinement, leaving intact and in effect the three-year term of supervised release.

Catherine Crotts – Mulberry, Florida

Offense: Distribution of five grams or more of methamphetamine (Middle District of Florida).

Sentence: 120 months of imprisonment, five-year term of supervised release (September 20, 2016).

Commutation Grant: Sentence commuted to expire on June 30, 2023, with the remainder to be served in home confinement, leaving intact and in effect the five-year term of supervised release.

Scottie Ladon Dixon – Atmore, Alabama

Offense: Supervised release violation (conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute crack cocaine); Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute crack cocaine (Southern District of Alabama).

Sentence: 33 months of imprisonment (concurrent) (May 18, 2010); Life imprisonment, 10-year term of supervised release (May 18, 2010); commuted to 221 months of imprisonment, 10-year term of supervised release (August 3, 2016).

Commutation Grant: Total sentence commuted to expire on June 30, 2023, with the remainder to be served in home confinement, leaving intact and in effect the 10-year term of supervised release.

Samuel Gemple – Fort Wayne, Indiana

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 100 kilograms or more of marijuana (Northern District of Indiana).

Sentence: 120 months of imprisonment, eight-year term of supervised release (February 2, 2018).

Commutation Grant: Sentence commuted to expire on June 30, 2023, with the remainder to be served in home confinement, leaving intact and in effect the eight-year term of supervised release.

Mario Francisco Gomez, Jr. – Laredo, Texas

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine; possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, aiding and abetting (Eastern District of Michigan).

Sentence: 120 months of imprisonment, five-year term of supervised release (January 30, 2017).

Commutation Grant: Sentence commuted to expire on June 30, 2023, with the remainder to be served in home confinement, leaving intact and in effect the five-year term of supervised release.

Daniel Graap – Wausau, Wisconsin

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine (Western District of Wisconsin).

Sentence: 120 months of imprisonment, five-year term of supervised release (June 30, 2017).

Commutation Grant: Sentence commuted to expire on June 30, 2023, with the remainder to be served in home confinement, leaving intact and in effect the five-year term of supervised release.

Lisa Gribble – La Fayette, Georgia

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine (Eastern District of Tennessee).

Sentence: 150 months of imprisonment, five-year term of supervised release (March 19, 2015).

Commutation Grant: Sentence commuted to expire on June 30, 2023, with the remainder to be served in home confinement, leaving intact and in effect the five-year term of supervised release.

Andre Richard Harris – Detroit, Michigan

Offense: Possession with intent to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine (Northern District of Alabama).

Sentence: 120 months of imprisonment, five-year term of supervised release (October 10, 2017).

Commutation Grant: Sentence commuted to expire on June 30, 2023, with the remainder to be served in home confinement, leaving intact and in effect the five-year term of supervised release.

Bart Hyde – Clinton, Iowa

Offense: Conspiracy to manufacture and distribute methamphetamine (Southern District of Iowa).

Sentence: 235 months of imprisonment, five-year term of supervised release (November 4, 2011); amended to 188 months of imprisonment, five-year term of supervised release (September 18, 2015).

Commutation Grant: Sentence commuted to expire on June 30, 2023, with the remainder to be served in home confinement, leaving intact and in effect the five-year term of supervised release.

Rebecca Lawrence – Omega, Georgia

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine (Middle District of Georgia).

Sentence: 120 months of imprisonment, five-year term of supervised release (October 26, 2018).

Commutation Grant: Sentence commuted to expire on June 30, 2023, with the remainder to be served in home confinement, leaving intact and in effect the five-year term of supervised release.

Rogelio Murillo – Riverview, Florida

Offense: Possession with intent to distribute a quantity exceeding 100 kilograms, that is, approximately 194 kilograms of marijuana (Southern District of Texas).

Sentence: 108 months of imprisonment, five-year term of supervised release, $5,000 fine (June 20, 2016).

Commutation Grant: Sentence commuted to expire on June 30, 2023, with the remainder to be served in home confinement, leaving intact and in effect the five-year term of supervised release and the unpaid remainder, if any, of the $5,000 fine.

Ricky Lee Newton – Otisville, Michigan

Offense: Conspiracy to possess more than 100 kilograms but less than 1,000 kilograms of marijuana (with intent to distribute) (Eastern District of Michigan)

Sentence: 360 months of imprisonment, eight-year term of supervised release, $20,000 fine (December 19, 2002).

Commutation Grant: Sentence commuted to expire on June 30, 2023, with the remainder to be served in home confinement, leaving intact and in effect the five-year term of supervised release and the unpaid remainder, if any, of the $20,000 fine.

Shawn Paaaina – Ewa Beach, Hawaii

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute and to possess 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and 500 grams or more of cocaine with intent to distribute (District of Hawaii).

Sentence: 78 months of imprisonment, five-year term of supervised release (September 24, 2019).

Commutation Grant: Sentence commuted to expire on June 30, 2023, with the remainder to be served in home confinement, leaving intact and in effect the five-year term of supervised release.

Robert Raymond Palmer – Waynesboro, Mississippi

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine (Southern District of Alabama).

Sentence: 89 months and 23 days of imprisonment, four-year term of supervised release (July 28, 2017).

Commutation Grant: Sentence commuted to expire on June 30, 2023, with the remainder to be served in home confinement, leaving intact and in effect the four-year term of supervised release.

Gregory Todd Peasley – Onawa, Iowa

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of actual methamphetamine (Northern District of Iowa).

Sentence: 150 months of imprisonment, five-year term of supervised release (May 11, 2015).

Commutation Grant: Sentence commuted to expire on June 30, 2023, with the remainder to be served in home confinement, leaving intact and in effect the five-year term of supervised release.

Maria Peterson – New York, New York

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute heroin; distribution and possession with intent to distribute heroin (District of New Jersey).

Sentence: 60 months of imprisonment, three-year term of supervised release (March 20, 2019).

Commutation Grant: Sentence commuted to expire on June 30, 2023, with the remainder to be served in home confinement, leaving intact and in effect the three-year term of supervised release.

Samuel Rivera – Utica, New York

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute cocaine (Northern District of New York).

Sentence: 120 months of imprisonment, five-year term of supervised release (April 5, 2018).

Commutation Grant: Sentence commuted to expire on June 30, 2023, with the remainder to be served in home confinement, leaving intact and in effect the five-year term of supervised release.

German Roman-Oliver – Grove City, Ohio

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute over 500 grams of cocaine (Southern District of Ohio).

Sentence: 192 months of imprisonment, five-year term of supervised release (March 8, 2012).

Commutation Grant: Sentence commuted to expire on June 30, 2023, with the remainder to be served in home confinement, leaving intact and in effect the five-year term of supervised release.

Vickie Sanders – Olney, Illinois

Offense: Conspiracy to manufacture methamphetamine; attempt to manufacture methamphetamine; possession of pseudoephedrine knowing it would be used to manufacture a controlled substance – methamphetamine (four counts) (Southern District of Illinois).

Sentence: 120 months of imprisonment, eight-year term of supervised release, $300 fine (May 9, 2018).

Commutation Grant: Sentence commuted to expire on June 30, 2023, with the remainder to be served in home confinement, leaving intact and in effect the eight-year term of supervised release and the unpaid remainder, if any, of the $300 fine.

Phillip Steely – Morris Chapel, Tennessee

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of actual methamphetamine (Western District of Tennessee).

Sentence: 121 months of imprisonment, five-year term of supervised release (June 18, 2018).

Commutation Grant: Sentence commuted to expire on June 30, 2023, with the remainder to be served in home confinement, leaving intact and in effect the five-year term of supervised release.

Ryan Vick – Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of actual methamphetamine or 500 grams or more of a mixture containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine after having been previously convicted of a felony drug offense (Northern District of Iowa).

Sentence: 235 months of imprisonment, 10-year term of supervised release (March 1, 2012); amended to 211 months of imprisonment, 10-year term of supervised release (September 20, 2012).

Commutation Grant: Sentence commuted to expire on June 30, 2023, with the remainder to be served in home confinement, leaving intact and in effect the 10-year term of supervised release.

Gregory Warrick – Capital Heights, Maryland

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine (District of Maryland); Attempted possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance (cocaine) (District of Columbia Superior Court).

Sentence: 168 months of imprisonment, five-year term of supervised release (April 28, 2014); 18 months of imprisonment (concurrent), five-year term of supervised release (June 13, 2014).

Commutation Grant: Total sentence commuted to expire on June 30, 2023, with the remainder to be served in home confinement, leaving intact and in effect the five-year term of supervised release.