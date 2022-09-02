Biden administration awards $1 billion for economic projects

The government chose the 21 winners from 529 applicants that vied for grants that were part of the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package.

The winners were chosen from 529 initial applicants vying for grants that were part of last year's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package. The Biden administration has repeatedly laid out a vision for the economy that is more self-sufficient and driven by high-tech manufacturing and the development of renewable energy.

"The whole point of this is we’re not going to let you get left behind as we transition to a more digital economy, to a more technical economy, to a green economy,” Raimondo told The Associated Press. “People want to work where they live. People want to know there is a place for them in the changing economy.”

Unlike much of the pandemic aid that was meant to address immediate needs, the $1 billion in grants is part of a longer-term effort to revitalize parts of the country that have needed an economic jolt for existing industries and capital for new ventures. The mission is personal for Raimondo, whose father lost his job at a watch factory in Rhode Island. She said the grants are the largest ever for local economic development provided by the Commerce Department.

The grants include $65.1 million in California to improve farm production and $25 million for a robotics cluster in Nebraska. Georgia gets $65 million for artificial intelligence. There is $63.7 million for lithium-based battery development in New York. Coal counties in West Virginia would receive $62.8 million to help with the shift to solar power and find new uses for abandoned mines.

Raimondo said the winners were chosen based on merit rather than politics. She estimated that the investments, which will be provided over five years as reimbursements, will result in at least 100,000 jobs.

Solidly Republican states such as Oklahoma and South Dakota received funding, and money also is going ahead of November's midterm elections toward political battlegrounds that could decide control of Congress. There is $44 million for regenerative medicine in New Hampshire, where Democrat Maggie Hassan is defending her U.S. Senate seat. Pennsylvania, which has an open Senate seat, is set to receive $62.7 million for robotics and artificial intelligence.

The massive amount of coronavirus aid at the start of President Joe Biden’s tenure helped to accelerate job growth as the U.S. recovered from the pandemic. But accompanying the hiring was a burst of inflation that hit a 40-year peak this summer, crushing consumer sentiment and putting the administration on the defensive to show how its policies are helping the economy.

Even as much of the coronavirus money has been disbursed, the administration has said it still needs more money to contain the disease and its variations. Biden unsuccessfully sought to get $22.5 billion from Congress to address and prevent outbreaks, a figure that lawmakers reduced to $10 billion in negotiations. But additional funding was never passed by Congress despite confirmed cases that are now averaging about 90,000 daily.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre tried to minimize the lack of funding after the Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday approved modified booster shots of the vaccines. Jean-Pierre said booster shots would be available after the Labor Day holiday as the administration has worked with local partners.

Still, the grants for economic development indicate that the relief package could have a multi-decade impact that goes beyond the COVID-19 pandemic. The New Orleans area will receive $50 million to use hydrogen produced by wind power that does not cause carbon emissions, a meaningful change in Louisiana, a state that has long depended on fossil fuels.

“With clean hydrogen, we can remain an energy state — but become an energy state of the future that has less impact on the environment,” said Michael Hecht, president and CEO of Greater New Orleans Inc., an economic development nonprofit. “When money and morality come together, you get stuff done.”

Full list of grant winners

Central Valley Community Foundation (California): $65.1 million for the F3 – Fresno-Merced Future of Food

City of Manchester (New Hampshire): $44 million for The BioFabrication Cluster

Coalfield Development (West Virginia): $62.8 million for the Appalachian Climate Technologies (ACT Now) Initiative

Detroit Regional Partnership Foundation (Michigan): $52.2 million for the Global Epicenter of Mobility

Empire State Development (New York): $25 million for the Western New York’s Advanced Manufacturing Cluster

Four Bands Community Fund (South Dakota): $45 million for the Mountain | Plains Regional Native CDFI Coalition

Georgia Tech Research Corporations (Georgia): $65 million for GA-AIM

Greater New Orleans Development Foundation (Louisiana): $50 million for H2theFuture

Greater St. Louis, Inc. (Missouri): $25 million for the St. Louis Tech Triangle

Indian Nations Council of Governments (Oklahoma): $39 million for the Tulsa Regional Advanced Mobility Cluster

Invest Nebraska Corporation (Nebraska): $25 million for the Heartland Robotics Cluster

North Carolina Biotechnology Center (North Carolina): $25 million for Accelerate NC – Life Sciences Manufacturing

Oklahoma City Economic Development Foundation (Oklahoma): $35 million for the Oklahoma Biotech Innovation Cluster Initiative

Osceola County Board of County Commissioners (Florida): $50.8 million for the Building Central Florida’s Semiconductor Cluster for Broad-Based Prosperity

Port of Portland (Oregon): $41.4 million for the Oregon Mass Timber Coalition

Southeast Conference (Alaska): $49 million for the Alaska Mariculture Cluster

Southwestern Pennsylvania New Economy Collaborative (Pennsylvania): $62.7 million for the Southwestern Pennsylvania New Economy Collaborative

The State University of New York (SUNY) at Binghamton (New York): $63.7 million for New Energy New York

The University of Texas at El Paso (Texas): $40 million for the West Texas A&D Cluster

Virginia Biotechnology Research Partnership Authority (Virginia): $52.9 million for the VA BIO Advanced Pharma Manufacturing (APM) and R&D