x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Nation World

Biden to commemorate anniversary of 9/11 attacks at Pentagon

The president will deliver remarks and lay a wreath at the Pentagon.

More Videos

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden will mark the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on Sunday by delivering remarks and laying a wreath at the Pentagon, the White House said Tuesday.

The day will commemorate the 2001 terrorist attacks when hijackers took control of commercial planes in order to use them as missiles, crashing into New York’s World Trade Center, the Pentagon and a Pennsylvania field. Nearly 3,000 people died in the attacks by al-Qaida. The U.S. and its allies responded by launching the Afghanistan war.

LAST YEAR: US marks 20 years since 9/11, in shadow of Afghan war's end

LAST YEAR: How sports teams, leagues paid tribute on 9/11 20th anniversary

Jill Biden, the first lady, will speak Sunday at the Flight 93 National Memorial Observance in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband will go to New York City for a commemoration ceremony at the National September 11th Memorial.

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out