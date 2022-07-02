Inmate who escaped from Georgia hospital dies upon return

The cause of death is believed to be health complications from diabetes, along with hypothermia.

MACON, Ga. — An inmate who escaped from a Macon hospital and later returned died Tuesday morning.

That's according to Bibb Coroner Leon Jones.

20-year-old Hakeem Barrett escaped last Friday from Atrium Health Navicent.

Barrett then went to his sister's house and had a medical emergency, which prompted his sister to call the sheriff's office. The inmate went back to the same hospital to receive treatment for his medical condition.

Jones says Barrett died at around 6 a.m. The cause of death is believed to be health complications from diabetes, along with hypothermia.

Barrett's escape prompted an internal investigation to take place as the department figures out how it happened and what protocol took place during the time of events.